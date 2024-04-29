Archer Fires

Retired Staff Sgt. Colten Grimm releases and follows through while practicing archery during the Air Force Wounded Warrior South Central CARE event in San Antonio, TX. This week, AFW2 hosted a group of Wounded Warriors and Caregivers to an introductory look at support programs offering them resources they can use as part of their recovery. Members of Team Air Force spent the week honing their skills in preparation for the 2024 Department of Defense Warrior Games to be held in Orlando, Florida at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, 21-30 June.

