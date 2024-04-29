Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sgt. David Hamptonfurr Impact NAM [Image 10 of 10]

    Sgt. David Hamptonfurr Impact NAM

    MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    04.18.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Joshua Dreher 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego       

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. David Hamptonfurr, a drill instructor with Instructions Training Company, Support Training Battalion, poses for a photo with the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, California, April 19, 2024. Hamptonfurr received this award due to his courageous actions by saving an individual after witnessing a car accident. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Joshua M. Dreher)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sgt. David Hamptonfurr Impact NAM [Image 10 of 10], by Cpl Joshua Dreher, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

