Sgt. David Hamptonfurr Impact NAM

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. David Hamptonfurr, a drill instructor with Instructions Training Company, Support Training Battalion, poses for a photo with the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, California, April 19, 2024. Hamptonfurr received this award due to his courageous actions by saving an individual after witnessing a car accident. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Joshua M. Dreher)
