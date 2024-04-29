Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hawaii Governor Josh Green and Navy Closure Task Force-Red Hill Recognize the Efforts of Uncle Kalani Whitford [Image 4 of 4]

    Hawaii Governor Josh Green and Navy Closure Task Force-Red Hill Recognize the Efforts of Uncle Kalani Whitford

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    04.26.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Luke J McCall 

    Navy Closure Task Force - Red Hill

    Hawaii Governor Josh Green presents a proclamation honoring uncle Kalani Whitford for his civic contributions to the state of Hawaii inside the Executive Chamber of the Governor’s office at the Hawaii State Capitol building, Honolulu, Hawaii, April 26, 2024. Uncle Kalani Whitford was recognized for his work within the community, in particular his help and insight with defueling and decommissioning efforts that continue to take place at the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Luke McCall)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.26.2024
    Date Posted: 04.30.2024 17:43
    Photo ID: 8373240
    VIRIN: 240426-N-JY604-1519
    Resolution: 7031x5042
    Size: 1.12 MB
    Location: HONOLULU, HI, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hawaii Governor Josh Green and Navy Closure Task Force-Red Hill Recognize the Efforts of Uncle Kalani Whitford [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Luke J McCall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Governor Josh Green
    NCTF-RH
    Navy Closure Task Force-Red Hill
    Uncle Kalani Whitford

