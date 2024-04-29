Hawaii Governor Josh Green and Navy Closure Task Force-Red Hill Recognize the Efforts of Uncle Kalani Whitford

Hawaii Governor Josh Green presents a proclamation honoring uncle Kalani Whitford for his civic contributions to the state of Hawaii inside the Executive Chamber of the Governor’s office at the Hawaii State Capitol building, Honolulu, Hawaii, April 26, 2024. Uncle Kalani Whitford was recognized for his work within the community, in particular his help and insight with defueling and decommissioning efforts that continue to take place at the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Luke McCall)

