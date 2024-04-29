Hawaii Governor Josh Green and Navy Closure Task Force-Red Hill Recognize the Efforts of Uncle Kalani Whitford

Rear Adm. Steve Barnett, commander, Navy Closure Task Force-Red Hill, presents a lei to be placed on the statue of Queen Liliʻuokalani at the Hawaii State Capitol building, Honolulu, Hawaii, April 26, 2024. This ceremony marked the beginning of an event to honor uncle Kalani Whitford in recognition of his work within the community, in particular his help and insight with defueling and decommissioning efforts that continue to take place at the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Luke McCall)

Date Taken: 04.26.2024