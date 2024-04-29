Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Army Unit 8240 Wreath-Laying Ceremony [Image 11 of 13]

    Army Unit 8240 Wreath-Laying Ceremony

    SPRING LAKE, NC, UNITED STATES

    04.22.2024

    Photo by K. Kassens 

    United States Army John F. Kennedy Special Warfare Center and School

    Major General Lee, Military Defense Attache, Republic of Korea, gives a speech during a wreath-laying ceremony hosted by the U.S. Army John F. Kennedy Special Warfare Center and School (USAJFKSWCS) at Sandhills State Veterans Cemetery April 22, 2024 in Spring Lake, North Carolina.. The event was part of USAJFKSWCS' annual Heritage Week and was held to honor Korean War veterans and preserve Korean War history. (U.S. Army photo by K. Kassens)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.22.2024
    Date Posted: 04.30.2024 14:08
    Photo ID: 8372608
    VIRIN: 240422-A-OP908-7290
    Resolution: 3600x2867
    Size: 5.16 MB
    Location: SPRING LAKE, NC, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army Unit 8240 Wreath-Laying Ceremony [Image 13 of 13], by K. Kassens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    TAGS

    Heritage
    Wreath Laying
    SWCS
    Heritage Week
    Army Heritage
    Sandhills State Cemetery

