Captain Mingu Jeong, presents a flag as part of the Missing in Action/Prisoners of War ceremony during a wreath-laying event hosted by the U.S. Army John F. Kennedy Special Warfare Center and School (USAJFKSWCS) at Sandhills State Veteran's Cemetery April 22, 2024 in Spring Lake, North Carolina. The event was part of USAJFKSWCS' annual Heritage Week and honored Korean War veterans and preserved Korean War history. (U.S. Army photo by K. Kassens)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.22.2024 Date Posted: 04.30.2024 14:08 Photo ID: 8372602 VIRIN: 240422-A-OP908-5591 Resolution: 3600x2694 Size: 5.04 MB Location: NC, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Army Unit 8240 Wreath-Laying Ceremony [Image 13 of 13], by K. Kassens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.