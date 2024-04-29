Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Bravo Company Table 2 [Image 13 of 14]

    Bravo Company Table 2

    PARRIS ISLAND, SC, UNITED STATES

    04.29.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Jacqueline Kliewer 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    Recruits with Bravo Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, conduct the Table 2 pre-qualification and qualification courses-of-fire on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., April 30, 2024. Table 2 evaluates recruits on their abilities to properly conduct live fire while in a combat scenario.

    (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jacqueline Kliewer)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.29.2024
    Date Posted: 04.30.2024 14:06
    Photo ID: 8372606
    VIRIN: 240430-M-CV013-3936
    Resolution: 3239x2159
    Size: 550.39 KB
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Bravo Company Table 2 [Image 14 of 14], by Cpl Jacqueline Kliewer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Bravo Company Table 2
    Bravo Company Table 2
    Bravo Company Table 2
    Bravo Company Table 2
    Bravo Company Table 2
    Bravo Company Table 2
    Bravo Company Table 2
    Bravo Company Table 2
    Bravo Company Table 2
    Bravo Company Table 2
    Bravo Company Table 2
    Bravo Company Table 2
    Bravo Company Table 2
    Bravo Company Table 2

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Bravo Company
    Rifle Qualification
    Range Week
    MCRDPI
    Table 2
    1stBTN

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT