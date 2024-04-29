Bravo Company Table 2

Recruits with Bravo Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, conduct the Table 2 pre-qualification and qualification courses-of-fire on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., April 30, 2024. Table 2 evaluates recruits on their abilities to properly conduct live fire while in a combat scenario.
(U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jacqueline Kliewer)
