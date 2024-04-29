Recognizing Resilience: Brody and Macie Coyle

U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Thomas Coyle, Goodfellow Marine Corps Detachment commanding officer, stands with Felicia Coyle, his wife; Macie Coyle, his daughter; and Brody Coyle, his son, at the public affairs office, Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, April 23, 2024. Lt. Col. Coyle commissioned on May 8, 2005. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Madison Collier)



Date Taken: 04.22.2024