Date Taken: 04.30.2024 Date Posted: 04.30.2024 11:32 Photo ID: 8372089 VIRIN: 240430-F-SA938-1006 Resolution: 1290x1125 Size: 416.18 KB Location: GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US

Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Recognizing Resilience: Brody and Macie Coyle [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Madison Collier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.