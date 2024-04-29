ANNAPOLIS, Md. (Apr. 26, 2024) U.S. Naval Academy midshipman present their Trident Scholar research presentations in Rickover Hall. As the undergraduate college of our country's naval service, the Naval Academy prepares young men and women to become professional officers of competence, character, and compassion in the US. Navy and Marine Corps. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sarah Thielen)
|Date Taken:
|04.26.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.30.2024 11:29
|Photo ID:
|8372093
|VIRIN:
|240426-N-QE848-2023
|Resolution:
|6375x4250
|Size:
|21.6 MB
|Location:
|ANNAPOLIS, MD, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Naval Academy Trident Scholars Give Presentations [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Sarah Thielen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
