ANNAPOLIS, Md. (Apr. 26, 2024) U.S. Naval Academy midshipman present their Trident Scholar research presentations in Rickover Hall. As the undergraduate college of our country's naval service, the Naval Academy prepares young men and women to become professional officers of competence, character, and compassion in the US. Navy and Marine Corps. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Mariano Lopez)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.26.2024 Date Posted: 04.30.2024 11:29 Photo ID: 8372092 VIRIN: 240426-N-BX517-1039 Resolution: 6752x4823 Size: 3.31 MB Location: ANNAPOLIS, MD, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Naval Academy Trident Scholars Give Presentations [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Mariano Lopez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.