    U.S. Naval Academy Trident Scholars Give Presentations [Image 2 of 3]

    U.S. Naval Academy Trident Scholars Give Presentations

    ANNAPOLIS, MD, UNITED STATES

    04.26.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Mariano Lopez 

    United States Naval Academy

    ANNAPOLIS, Md. (Apr. 26, 2024) U.S. Naval Academy midshipman present their Trident Scholar research presentations in Rickover Hall. As the undergraduate college of our country's naval service, the Naval Academy prepares young men and women to become professional officers of competence, character, and compassion in the US. Navy and Marine Corps. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Mariano Lopez)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.26.2024
    Date Posted: 04.30.2024 11:29
    VIRIN: 240426-N-BX517-1039
    Location: ANNAPOLIS, MD, US
    This work, U.S. Naval Academy Trident Scholars Give Presentations [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Mariano Lopez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USNA
    Midshipmen
    Trident Scholar

