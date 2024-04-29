A landing craft, air cushion, assigned to Assault Craft Unit (ACU) 5, approaches the well deck of the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Somerset (LPD 25) during Exercise Balikatan 24, while underway in the South China Sea, Apr. 27, 2024. BK 24 is an annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the U.S. military designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability, capabilities, trust, and cooperation built over decades of shared experiences. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Evan Diaz)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.27.2024 Date Posted: 04.30.2024 06:48 Photo ID: 8371384 VIRIN: 240427-N-JS660-1112 Resolution: 7418x4945 Size: 15.55 MB Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Balikatan 24: ACU 5 Transports 15th MEU [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Evan Diaz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.