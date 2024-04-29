Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Balikatan 24: ACU 5 Transports 15th MEU [Image 1 of 4]

    Balikatan 24: ACU 5 Transports 15th MEU

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    04.27.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Evan Diaz 

    USS Somerset (LPD 25)

    A landing craft, air cushion, assigned to Assault Craft Unit (ACU) 5, approaches the well deck of the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Somerset (LPD 25) during Exercise Balikatan 24, while underway in the South China Sea, Apr. 27, 2024. BK 24 is an annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the U.S. military designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability, capabilities, trust, and cooperation built over decades of shared experiences. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Evan Diaz)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.27.2024
    Date Posted: 04.30.2024 06:48
    Photo ID: 8371384
    VIRIN: 240427-N-JS660-1112
    Resolution: 7418x4945
    Size: 15.55 MB
    Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Balikatan 24: ACU 5 Transports 15th MEU [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Evan Diaz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Balikatan 24: ACU 5 Transports 15th MEU
    Balikatan 24: ACU 5 Transports 15th MEU
    Balikatan 24: ACU 5 Transports 15th MEU
    Balikatan 24: ACU 5 Transports 15th MEU

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    USS Somerset (LPD 25)

    TAGS

    15th MEU
    ACU 5
    Balikatan
    FriendsPartnersAllies
    Balikatan 24
    BK 24

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT