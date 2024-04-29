A landing craft, air cushion, assigned to Assault Craft Unit (ACU) 5, transits the South China Sea during Exercise Balikatan 24, Apr. 27, 2024. BK 24 is an annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the U.S. military designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability, capabilities, trust, and cooperation built over decades of shared experiences. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Evan Diaz)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.27.2024 Date Posted: 04.30.2024 06:48 Photo ID: 8371385 VIRIN: 240427-N-JS660-1015 Resolution: 7589x5059 Size: 15.73 MB Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Balikatan 24: ACU 5 Transports 15th MEU [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Evan Diaz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.