MRF-D 24.3: VMM-268 Marines arrive to Darwin via C-40A

U.S. Marines with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 268 (Reinforced), Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 24.3, disembark a C-40A assigned to Marine Transport Squadron 1, Marine Aircraft Group 41, 4th Marine Aircraft Wing, Marine Forces Reserve, at Royal Australian Air Force Base Darwin, NT, Australia, April 24, 2024. VMR-1 arrived in Darwin to support MRF-D 24.3 for an upcoming exercise. MRF-D 24.3 is part of an annual six-month rotational deployment to enhance interoperability with the Australian Defence Force and Allies and partners and provide a forward-postured crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Earik Barton)

