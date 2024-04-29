MRF-D 24.3: VMM-268 Marines arrive to Darwin via C-40A

A U.S. Marine Corps C-40A assigned to Marine Transport Squadron 1, Marine Aircraft Group 41, 4th Marine Aircraft Wing, Marine Forces Reserve, lands on the runway at Royal Australian Air Force Base Darwin, NT, Australia, April 24, 2024. VMR-1 arrived in Darwin to support Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 24.3 for an upcoming exercise. MRF-D 24.3 is part of an annual six-month rotational deployment to enhance interoperability with the Australian Defence Force and Allies and partners and provide a forward-postured crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Earik Barton)

Date Taken: 04.24.2024 Date Posted: 04.30.2024 by Cpl Earik Barton