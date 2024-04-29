Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MRF-D 24.3: VMM-268 Marines arrive to Darwin via C-40A [Image 1 of 2]

    MRF-D 24.3: VMM-268 Marines arrive to Darwin via C-40A

    DARWIN, NT, AUSTRALIA

    04.24.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Earik Barton 

    Marine Rotational Force - Darwin

    A U.S. Marine Corps C-40A assigned to Marine Transport Squadron 1, Marine Aircraft Group 41, 4th Marine Aircraft Wing, Marine Forces Reserve, lands on the runway at Royal Australian Air Force Base Darwin, NT, Australia, April 24, 2024. VMR-1 arrived in Darwin to support Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 24.3 for an upcoming exercise. MRF-D 24.3 is part of an annual six-month rotational deployment to enhance interoperability with the Australian Defence Force and Allies and partners and provide a forward-postured crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Earik Barton)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.24.2024
    Date Posted: 04.30.2024 01:21
    Photo ID: 8371032
    VIRIN: 240424-M-HW569-2092
    Resolution: 3378x2253
    Size: 3.64 MB
    Location: DARWIN, NT, AU
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MRF-D 24.3: VMM-268 Marines arrive to Darwin via C-40A [Image 2 of 2], by Cpl Earik Barton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USMC
    MARFORRES
    Marines
    MAGTF
    MRF-D
    C-40A

