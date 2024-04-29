Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fort McCoy celebrates Army Reserve’s 116th birthday with special celebration [Image 42 of 42]

    Fort McCoy celebrates Army Reserve’s 116th birthday with special celebration

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    04.23.2024

    Photo by Scott Sturkol                                                                                        

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Members of the Tomah High School Show Choir from Tomah, Wis., sing a song as part of the 2024 Fort McCoy Army Reserve Birthday Celebration held April 23, 2024, at McCoy's Community Center at Fort McCoy, Wis. The award-winning choir members sang several songs for the crowd of people attending the event. The celebration observed the Army Reserve's 116th Birthday and was part of the April Fort McCoy Triad Nights event as well. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.23.2024
    Date Posted: 04.30.2024 02:01
    Photo ID: 8371016
    VIRIN: 240423-A-OK556-8238
    Resolution: 4000x3000
    Size: 2.61 MB
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort McCoy celebrates Army Reserve’s 116th birthday with special celebration [Image 42 of 42], by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Fort McCoy celebrates Army Reserve’s 116th birthday with special celebration
    Fort McCoy celebrates Army Reserve’s 116th birthday with special celebration
    Fort McCoy celebrates Army Reserve’s 116th birthday with special celebration
    Fort McCoy celebrates Army Reserve’s 116th birthday with special celebration
    Fort McCoy celebrates Army Reserve’s 116th birthday with special celebration
    Fort McCoy celebrates Army Reserve’s 116th birthday with special celebration
    Fort McCoy celebrates Army Reserve’s 116th birthday with special celebration
    Fort McCoy celebrates Army Reserve’s 116th birthday with special celebration
    Fort McCoy celebrates Army Reserve’s 116th birthday with special celebration
    Fort McCoy celebrates Army Reserve’s 116th birthday with special celebration
    Fort McCoy celebrates Army Reserve’s 116th birthday with special celebration
    Fort McCoy celebrates Army Reserve’s 116th birthday with special celebration
    Fort McCoy celebrates Army Reserve’s 116th birthday with special celebration
    Fort McCoy celebrates Army Reserve’s 116th birthday with special celebration
    Fort McCoy celebrates Army Reserve’s 116th birthday with special celebration
    Fort McCoy celebrates Army Reserve’s 116th birthday with special celebration
    Fort McCoy celebrates Army Reserve’s 116th birthday with special celebration
    Fort McCoy celebrates Army Reserve’s 116th birthday with special celebration
    Fort McCoy celebrates Army Reserve’s 116th birthday with special celebration
    Fort McCoy celebrates Army Reserve’s 116th birthday with special celebration
    Fort McCoy celebrates Army Reserve’s 116th birthday with special celebration
    Fort McCoy celebrates Army Reserve’s 116th birthday with special celebration
    Fort McCoy celebrates Army Reserve’s 116th birthday with special celebration
    Fort McCoy celebrates Army Reserve’s 116th birthday with special celebration
    Fort McCoy celebrates Army Reserve’s 116th birthday with special celebration
    Fort McCoy celebrates Army Reserve’s 116th birthday with special celebration
    Fort McCoy celebrates Army Reserve’s 116th birthday with special celebration
    Fort McCoy celebrates Army Reserve’s 116th birthday with special celebration
    Fort McCoy celebrates Army Reserve’s 116th birthday with special celebration
    Fort McCoy celebrates Army Reserve’s 116th birthday with special celebration
    Fort McCoy celebrates Army Reserve’s 116th birthday with special celebration
    Fort McCoy celebrates Army Reserve’s 116th birthday with special celebration
    Fort McCoy celebrates Army Reserve’s 116th birthday with special celebration
    Fort McCoy celebrates Army Reserve’s 116th birthday with special celebration
    Fort McCoy celebrates Army Reserve’s 116th birthday with special celebration
    Fort McCoy celebrates Army Reserve’s 116th birthday with special celebration
    Fort McCoy celebrates Army Reserve’s 116th birthday with special celebration
    Fort McCoy celebrates Army Reserve’s 116th birthday with special celebration
    Fort McCoy celebrates Army Reserve’s 116th birthday with special celebration
    Fort McCoy celebrates Army Reserve’s 116th birthday with special celebration
    Fort McCoy celebrates Army Reserve’s 116th birthday with special celebration
    Fort McCoy celebrates Army Reserve’s 116th birthday with special celebration

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Wisconsin
    Army Reserve
    Fort McCoy
    88th Readiness Division commanding general
    Army Reserve Birthday Celebration

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT