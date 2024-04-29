Fort McCoy celebrates Army Reserve’s 116th birthday with special celebration

Members of the Tomah High School Show Choir from Tomah, Wis., sing a song as part of the 2024 Fort McCoy Army Reserve Birthday Celebration held April 23, 2024, at McCoy's Community Center at Fort McCoy, Wis. The award-winning choir members sang several songs for the crowd of people attending the event. The celebration observed the Army Reserve's 116th Birthday and was part of the April Fort McCoy Triad Nights event as well. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

