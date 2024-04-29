Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort McCoy celebrates Army Reserve’s 116th birthday with special celebration [Image 38 of 42]

    Fort McCoy celebrates Army Reserve’s 116th birthday with special celebration

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    04.23.2024

    Photo by Scott Sturkol                                                                                        

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Fort McCoy Senior Commander Maj. Gen. Matthew Baker, commanding general of the 88th Readiness Division, prepares to cut the birthday cake with the oldest and youngest Soldiers at the event before hundreds of Fort McCoy community members April 23, 2024, at McCoy’s Community Center during the Army Reserve’s 116th Birthday Celebration at Fort McCoy, Wis. The birthday celebration was combined with Fort McCoy’s monthly Triad Nights event and had hundreds attend. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

    Date Taken: 04.23.2024
    Date Posted: 04.30.2024 02:01
    Photo ID: 8371005
    VIRIN: 240423-A-OK556-7494
    Resolution: 3869x2901
    Size: 1.91 MB
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Fort McCoy celebrates Army Reserve’s 116th birthday with special celebration [Image 42 of 42], by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Fort McCoy celebrates Army Reserve’s 116th birthday with special celebration
    Fort McCoy celebrates Army Reserve&rsquo;s 116th birthday with special celebration

    Wisconsin
    Army Reserve
    Fort McCoy
    88th Readiness Division commanding general
    Army Reserve Birthday Celebration

