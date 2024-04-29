Lying in Honor ceremony for Col. Ralph Puckett, Jr.

Jeannie Puckett, wife of the last living Korean War Medal of Honor recipient, Colonel Ralph Puckett, Jr., watches as a military body bearer team carries his urn down the steps of the U.S. Capitol, April 29, 2024. The U.S. Army veteran passed away April 8, 2024, at the age of 97. (U.S. Army photo by Bernardo Fuller)

