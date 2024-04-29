Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Lying in Honor ceremony for Col. Ralph Puckett, Jr. [Image 5 of 5]

    Lying in Honor ceremony for Col. Ralph Puckett, Jr.

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    04.29.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    Joint Task Force - National Capital Region

    A military body bearer team carries an urn with the cremated remains of Colonel Ralph Puckett, Jr., the last living Korean War Medal of Honor recipient, down the steps of the U.S. Capitol, April 29, 2024. The U.S. Army veteran passed away April 8, 2024, at the age of 97. (U.S. Army photo by Bernardo Fuller)

