Lying in Honor ceremony for Col. Ralph Puckett, Jr.

A military body bearer team carries an urn with the cremated remains of Colonel Ralph Puckett, Jr., the last living Korean War Medal of Honor recipient, down the steps of the U.S. Capitol, April 29, 2024. The U.S. Army veteran passed away April 8, 2024, at the age of 97. (U.S. Army photo by Bernardo Fuller)
|Date Taken:
|04.29.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.30.2024 00:48
|Photo ID:
|8370984
|VIRIN:
|240429-A-AJ780-1012
|Resolution:
|6877x4585
|Size:
|19.6 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
