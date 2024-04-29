Paula B. Nardone, who retired after 36.5 years of federal civilian service, received a special retirement plaque during Her retirement celebration held on April 26, at the Directorate of Emergency Service (DES) office, on Fort Hamiton.



Nardone was recognized for her exceptional service and performance from August 1987 through April 2024 as the Support Services Specialist for DES at Fort Hamilton. During this period, Nardone provided steadfast guidance and strategic direction to the organization. (U.S. Army photo by Mark Getman/Fort Hamilton Garrison Public Affairs)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.26.2024 Date Posted: 04.29.2024 21:41 Photo ID: 8370763 VIRIN: 240426-A-LO645-7590 Resolution: 4512x5626 Size: 3.24 MB Location: BAY RIDGE, NY, US Hometown: BROOKLYN, NY, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Civilian Employee Honored for Nearly Four Decades Exceptional Service [Image 4 of 4], by Mark Getman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.