Civilian Employee Honored for Nearly Four Decades Exceptional Service

Paula B. Nardone, who retired after 36.5 years of federal civilian service, received a special retirement plaque during Her retirement celebration held on April 26, at the Directorate of Emergency Service (DES) office, on Fort Hamiton.
Nardone was recognized for her exceptional service and performance from August 1987 through April 2024 as the Support Services Specialist for DES at Fort Hamilton. During this period, Nardone provided steadfast guidance and strategic direction to the organization. (U.S. Army photo by Mark Getman/Fort Hamilton Garrison Public Affairs)
