Army Civilian Reflects Upon 36 Years of Service at Fort Hamilton

Paula B. Nardone, who retired after 36.5 years of federal civilian service, received the Civilian Service Commendation Medal from U.S. Army Col. Brian A. Jacobs, Fort Hamilton Garrison commander, during a retirement celebration held for Nardone on April 26 at the Directorate of Emergency Service (DES) office on Fort Hamilton.



Nardone started her government career at 19 years old with the Army at Fort Hamilton in August 1987. "I know, I'm old...lol," she said. "Anyway, at that time I walked into the then Provost Marshal Office, and my indoctrination to the world of the U.S. Army and government work began."



Although Nardone had a challenging time understanding Army acronyms at first, she said she felt right at home with the rules and regulations. "All the rules and regulations gave me structure and there were no grey areas...follow the rules.... this is the way," she said, referencing the "Mandalorian" series. "I loved it."



Over the years, Nardone witnessed many changes and met people from diverse backgrounds. "In the late 1980's, Fort Hamilton was a hoot! We had some characters," she recalled, noting that Debbie DeVito knows them all. "Yet every one of them melded into my memories of this great melting pot of Fort Hamilton."



While acknowledging laughs and "some pretty dark days, 9/11 being the worst," Nardone said, "we saw the best in people those following days too."



Nardone aimed to provide the best service possible throughout her career. "I never saw this as only a job. It was a calling for me to serve in the Army the best way I could, as an Army civilian," she said. "It was an honor and a privilege for me. Fort Hamilton has always been a part of my life."



As she moves into retirement, Nardone thanked colleagues for "your patience, guidance, support and friendship you have brought to my life."



She urged them to remember "that the job you do serves not only the greatest Nation in the world, but also the greatest force. They put their lives on the line day and night, so please don't forget them and those who have served, and those who are serving."