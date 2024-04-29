Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Tulsa District revamps water quality program [Image 2 of 2]

    Tulsa District revamps water quality program

    WAURIKA, OK, UNITED STATES

    09.13.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Tulsa District

    David Gade, regional planning and environmental center limnologist, labels water samples taken from Waurika Lake. The samples are sent to U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Engineer Research and Development Center (ERDC) laboratory for further analysis.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.13.2022
    Date Posted: 04.29.2024 12:32
    Photo ID: 8369359
    VIRIN: 220913-A-CE999-1002
    Resolution: 3242x2431
    Size: 1.1 MB
    Location: WAURIKA, OK, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tulsa District revamps water quality program [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Tulsa District revamps water quality program
    Tulsa District revamps water quality program

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Tulsa District revamps water quality program

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USACE
    missions
    water quality
    Tulsa District
    water sampling
    enviromental mission

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT