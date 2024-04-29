Maj. Jason Bireley, 434th Operations Group chief of standards and evaluations, poses for a photo inside the cockpit of a KC-135R Stratotanker, Grissom Air Reserve Base, April 11, 2024. Bireley was named the 434th Air Refueling Wing's field grade officer of the year during a ceremony on Feb. 3, 2024. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alexis Morris)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.11.2024 Date Posted: 04.29.2024 12:28 Photo ID: 8369338 VIRIN: 240411-F-LI355-1006 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 12.16 MB Location: GRISSOM AIR RESERVE BASE, IN, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Meet Grissom’s Officer Annual Award Winners for 2023 [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Alexis Morris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.