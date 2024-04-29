Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Meet Grissom’s Officer Annual Award Winners for 2023 [Image 2 of 2]

    Meet Grissom’s Officer Annual Award Winners for 2023

    GRISSOM AIR RESERVE BASE, IN, UNITED STATES

    04.11.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Alexis Morris 

    434th Air Refueling Wing

    Maj. Jason Bireley, 434th Operations Group chief of standards and evaluations, poses for a photo inside the cockpit of a KC-135R Stratotanker, Grissom Air Reserve Base, April 11, 2024. Bireley was named the 434th Air Refueling Wing's field grade officer of the year during a ceremony on Feb. 3, 2024. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alexis Morris)

    Date Taken: 04.11.2024
    Date Posted: 04.29.2024 12:28
    Photo ID: 8369338
    VIRIN: 240411-F-LI355-1006
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 12.16 MB
    Location: GRISSOM AIR RESERVE BASE, IN, US
    This work, Meet Grissom’s Officer Annual Award Winners for 2023 [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Alexis Morris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Airman of the Year
    annual award ceremony
    annual awards
    award winners

