Meet Grissom’s Officer Annual Award Winners for 2023

Capt. Jason Washburn, 434th Operations Group pilot, poses for a photo in front of a KC-135R Stratotanker, Grissom Air Reserve Base, March 11, 2024. Washburn was named the 434th Air Refueling Wing's company grade officer of the year for 2023 during a ceremony on Feb. 3, 2024. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alexis Morris)

