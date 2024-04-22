Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NAVFAC Europe Africa Central Recognizes its 2023 Civilians of the Year [Image 2 of 2]

    NAVFAC Europe Africa Central Recognizes its 2023 Civilians of the Year

    CHANIA, GREECE

    04.18.2024

    Photo by Anthony Cage 

    Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Europe Africa Central

    Maria Lagjou, a civil engineering design manager at Public Works Department (PWD) at Naval Support Activity Souda Bay, Greece, is presented a plaque by Lt. Katy Pekala, director, Facilities Engineering & Acquisition Division NAVFAC Europe Africa Central, PWD Souda Bay, April 18, 2024. Lagjou was selected as the NAVFAC Europe Africa Central 2023 senior civilian of the year. The Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Europe Africa Central (EURAFCENT) oversees seven Naval Public Works Departments across three U.S. Combatant Commands. (U.S. Navy photo by Utilitiesman 2nd Class Brandon Dye/Released)

