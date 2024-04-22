Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NAVFAC Europe Africa Central Recognizes its 2023 Civilians of the Year [Image 1 of 2]

    NAPLES, ITALY

    04.18.2024

    Photo by Anthony Cage 

    Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Europe Africa Central

    Alessandra D’Avanzo, a financial management analyst at PWD Naples is Junior Civilian of the year and Luke D’Antonio, the facilities management director at Public Works Department (PWD) Naples pose for a photo with Cmdr. Michelle Caponigro, public works officer, Naval Support Activity Naples, Italy, April 18, 2024. D’Avanzo was selected as the NAVFAC Europe Africa Central 2023 junior civilian of the year, and D’Antonio was selected as the NAVFAC Europe Africa Central 2023 supervisor of the year. The Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Europe Africa Central (EURAFCENT) oversees seven Naval Public Works Departments across three U.S. Combatant Commands. (U.S. Navy photo by Paul Cage/Released)

    Date Taken: 04.18.2024
    Date Posted: 04.29.2024 07:19
    VIRIN: 240418-N-OB687-1057
    Location: NAPLES, IT
    This work, NAVFAC Europe Africa Central Recognizes its 2023 Civilians of the Year [Image 2 of 2], by Anthony Cage, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

