NAVFAC Europe Africa Central Recognizes its 2023 Civilians of the Year

Alessandra D’Avanzo, a financial management analyst at PWD Naples is Junior Civilian of the year and Luke D’Antonio, the facilities management director at Public Works Department (PWD) Naples pose for a photo with Cmdr. Michelle Caponigro, public works officer, Naval Support Activity Naples, Italy, April 18, 2024. D’Avanzo was selected as the NAVFAC Europe Africa Central 2023 junior civilian of the year, and D’Antonio was selected as the NAVFAC Europe Africa Central 2023 supervisor of the year. The Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Europe Africa Central (EURAFCENT) oversees seven Naval Public Works Departments across three U.S. Combatant Commands. (U.S. Navy photo by Paul Cage/Released)

