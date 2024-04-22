Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USCGC Frederick Hatch (WPC 1143) receives Hopley Yeaton award for excellence [Image 1 of 2]

    USCGC Frederick Hatch (WPC 1143) receives Hopley Yeaton award for excellence

    SANTA RITA, GUAM

    03.14.2024

    Photo by Chief Warrant Officer Sara Muir                  

    U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia / Sector Guam

    A portion of the crew of the USCGC Frederick Hatch (WPC 1143) stands for a photo on March 14, 2024, in Santa Rita, Guam. In January 2024, the Surface Navy Association National Symposium in Washington, D.C., was marked by the commendation of the USCGC Frederick Hatch (WPC 1143) crew as the recipient of the prestigious 2023 Hopley Yeaton Cutter Excellence Award (Small). This accolade recognizes operational efficiency and pays tribute to the spirit of pioneering leadership and maritime governance that defines the U.S. Coast Guard. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Chief Warrant Officer Sara Muir)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.14.2024
    Date Posted: 04.28.2024 23:46
    Location: SANTA RITA, GU
    USCGC Frederick Hatch (WPC 1143) receives Hopley Yeaton award for excellence
    USCGC Frederick Hatch (WPC 1143) received Hopley Yeaton award for excellence

    USCGC Frederick Hatch: A beacon of excellence and diplomacy in the Pacific

    Guam
    Coast Guard
    WPC 1143
    Cuttermen
    CG at Sea

