USCGC Frederick Hatch (WPC 1143) received Hopley Yeaton award for excellence

A portion of the crew of the USCGC Frederick Hatch (WPC 1143) stands for a photo on March 14, 2024, in Santa Rita, Guam. In January 2024, the Surface Navy Association National Symposium in Washington, D.C., was marked by the commendation of the USCGC Frederick Hatch (WPC 1143) crew as the recipient of the prestigious 2023 Hopley Yeaton Cutter Excellence Award (Small). This accolade recognizes operational efficiency and pays tribute to the spirit of pioneering leadership and maritime governance that defines the U.S. Coast Guard. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Chief Warrant Officer Sara Muir)

