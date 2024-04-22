Senior Airman Jennifer Scobie, 35th Maintenance Squadron Aerospace Group Equipment journeyman, poses in front of aircraft maintenance equipment April 22, 2024, at Misawa Air Base, Japan. At 10 months old, Scobie was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia but, with a bone marrow transplant, recovered from the disease joined the Air Force shortly after graduating high school. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. David W. Carbajal)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.22.2024 Date Posted: 04.28.2024 22:41 Photo ID: 8368185 VIRIN: 240422-F-XH170-1001 Resolution: 7498x4999 Size: 6.43 MB Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP Hometown: LAS VEGAS, NV, US Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Senior Airman Jennifer Scobie: A Story of Resilience and Triumph, by MSgt David Carbajal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.