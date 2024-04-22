Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Senior Airman Jennifer Scobie: A Story of Resilience and Triumph

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    04.22.2024

    Photo by Master Sgt. David Carbajal 

    AFN Misawa

    Senior Airman Jennifer Scobie, 35th Maintenance Squadron Aerospace Group Equipment journeyman, poses in front of aircraft maintenance equipment April 22, 2024, at Misawa Air Base, Japan. At 10 months old, Scobie was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia but, with a bone marrow transplant, recovered from the disease joined the Air Force shortly after graduating high school. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. David W. Carbajal)

    Senior Airman Jennifer Scobie: A Story of Resilience and Triumph

    Cancer
    remission
    Team Misawa

