    Lt. Dan Band performs for Bliss troops, families [Image 2 of 3]

    Lt. Dan Band performs for Bliss troops, families

    FORT BLISS, TX, UNITED STATES

    04.26.2024

    Photo by David Poe  

    Fort Bliss Public Affairs Office

    The field at Biggs Park during the Gary Sinise and the Lt. Dan Band triple-bill concert for troops and families, presented by FMWR, at Fort Bliss, Texas, April 26, 2024. The 1st Armored Division Band rock band Iron Will opened the show, followed by tour opener Stealing Silver, a 6-piece folk rock band.

    Date Taken: 04.26.2024
    Date Posted: 04.28.2024 17:25
    Location: FORT BLISS, TX, US
