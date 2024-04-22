The field at Biggs Park during the Gary Sinise and the Lt. Dan Band triple-bill concert for troops and families, presented by FMWR, at Fort Bliss, Texas, April 26, 2024. The 1st Armored Division Band rock band Iron Will opened the show, followed by tour opener Stealing Silver, a 6-piece folk rock band.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.26.2024 Date Posted: 04.28.2024 17:25 Photo ID: 8367917 VIRIN: 240426-A-KV967-3013 Resolution: 2100x1400 Size: 1.72 MB Location: FORT BLISS, TX, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Lt. Dan Band performs for Bliss troops, families [Image 3 of 3], by David Poe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.