Lt. Dan Band performs for Bliss troops, families

Actor and musician Gary Sinise and the Lt. Dan Band perform at Biggs Park at Fort Bliss, Texas, April 26, 2024.

For more than 20 years, Sinise and his foundation have supported troops, families, and veterans in many ways through their mission of “creating and supporting unique programs designed to entertain, educate, inspire, strengthen, and build communities.”

