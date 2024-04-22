Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Task Force 51 Group Photo [Image 1 of 2]

    Task Force 51 Group Photo

    FORT CARSON, CO, UNITED STATES

    04.27.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Chazz Kibler 

    29th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Members of Task Force 51, U.S. Army North, pose for a group photo during the Vibrant Response 24 exercise Vibrant Response 24 in Fort Carson, Colorado, on April 28, 2024. Vibrant Response is an annual U.S. Northern Command directed command post exercise. As U.S. Northern Command's Joint Force Land Component Command, U.S. Army North is Vibrant Response 24's executive agent responsible for ensuring the training focuses on a simulated Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear (CBRN) disaster scenario designed to validate U.S. Northern Command's CBRN Response Enterprise's ability to exercise short-notice and no-notice deployment of military forces at the request of civil authorities to save lives, alleviate human suffering, and mitigate property damage following a catastrophic CBRN event. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Chazz Kibler)

    Date Taken: 04.27.2024
    Date Posted: 04.28.2024 16:10
    Location: FORT CARSON, CO, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Task Force 51 Group Photo [Image 2 of 2], by SSG Chazz Kibler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

