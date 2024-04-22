Task Force 51 and 29th MPAD Group Photo

Members of Task Force 51, U.S. Army North, and a member of the 29th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment, Maryland National Guard, pose for a group to celebrate the end of their joint collaboration in Fort Carson, Colorado, on April 28, 2024. Vibrant Response is an annual U.S. Northern Command directed command post exercise. As U.S. Northern Command's Joint Force Land Component Command, U.S. Army North is Vibrant Response 24's executive agent responsible for ensuring the training focuses on a simulated Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear (CBRN) disaster scenario designed to validate U.S. Northern Command's CBRN Response Enterprise's ability to exercise short-notice and no-notice deployment of military forces at the request of civil authorities to save lives, alleviate human suffering, and mitigate property damage following a catastrophic CBRN event. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Chazz Kibler)

