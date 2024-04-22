Marines with “The Commandant’s Own” U.S. Marine Drum & Bugle Corps, conduct a musical sequence during a parade for the Norwegian Military Tattoo at the Oslo Spektrum in Oslo, Norway, Apr. 26, 2024. The Norwegian Military Tattoo is organized by the Norwegian Armed Forces to promote military music, formation drill, and to show the Armed Forces' music as a living cultural institution as well as an important carrier of tradition. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Chloe N. McAfee)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.26.2024 Date Posted: 04.28.2024 13:42 Photo ID: 8367787 VIRIN: 240426-M-UM973-1006 Resolution: 8192x5464 Size: 2.8 MB Location: OSLO, NO Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Marching the Streets of Norway [Image 12 of 12], by LCpl Chloe McAfee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.