    Marching the Streets of Norway [Image 12 of 12]

    Marching the Streets of Norway

    OSLO, NORWAY

    04.26.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Chloe McAfee 

    Marine Barracks Washington

    Marines with “The Commandant’s Own” U.S. Marine Drum & Bugle Corps, conduct a musical sequence during a parade for the Norwegian Military Tattoo at the Oslo Spektrum in Oslo, Norway, Apr. 26, 2024. The Norwegian Military Tattoo is organized by the Norwegian Armed Forces to promote military music, formation drill, and to show the Armed Forces' music as a living cultural institution as well as an important carrier of tradition. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Chloe N. McAfee)

    Date Taken: 04.26.2024
    Date Posted: 04.28.2024 13:42
    Photo ID: 8367793
    VIRIN: 240426-M-UM973-1012
    Resolution: 8192x5464
    Size: 3.53 MB
    Location: OSLO, NO
    This work, Marching the Streets of Norway [Image 12 of 12], by LCpl Chloe McAfee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Color Guard
    Silent Drill Platoon
    Marine Barracks Washington
    Dum & Bugle Corps

