Balikatan 24: Physical Training at the Port of Basco with Maj. Gen. Jered Helwig

U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Brain Morrison, the command sergeant major of the 8th Theater Sustainment Command, does hand release push-ups alongside U.S. Army Soldiers from the 8th Theater Sustainment Command, and 8th Forward Recitative Surgical Detachment, 18th Medical Command, during Balikatan 24 at the Port of Basco, Batanes, Philippines, April 24, 2024. The physical training was led by U.S. Army Capt. Ander Thompson, the Dive Detachment commander, assigned to the 130th Engineer Brigade, 8th Theater Sustainment Command, and gave U.S. Army Soldiers a chance to meet and engage with U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Jered Helwig, the commanding general of the 8th Theater Sustainment Command, and Morrison. BK 24 is an annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the U.S. military designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability, capabilities, trust, and cooperation built over decades of shared experiences. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Tristan Moore)

