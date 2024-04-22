Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Balikatan 24: Physical Training at the Port of Basco with Maj. Gen. Jered Helwig [Image 3 of 6]

    Balikatan 24: Physical Training at the Port of Basco with Maj. Gen. Jered Helwig

    BASCO, UNITED STATES

    04.23.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Tristan Moore 

    8th Theater Sustainment Command

    U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Jered Helwig, the commanding general of the 8th Theater Sustainment Command, lunges during Balikatan 24 at the Port of Basco, Batanes, Philippines, April 24, 2024. The physical training was led by U.S. Army Capt. Ander Thompson, the Dive Detachment commander, assigned to the 130th Engineer Brigade, 8th Theater Sustainment Command, and gave U.S. Army Soldiers a chance to meet and engage with Helwig and U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Brian Morrison, the command sergeant major of the 8th Theater Sustainment Command. BK 24 is an annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the U.S. military designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability, capabilities, trust, and cooperation built over decades of shared experiences. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Tristan Moore)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.23.2024
    Date Posted: 04.28.2024 05:02
    Photo ID: 8367575
    VIRIN: 240424-A-PR546-1101
    Resolution: 3427x4697
    Size: 3.01 MB
    Location: BASCO, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Balikatan 24: Physical Training at the Port of Basco with Maj. Gen. Jered Helwig [Image 6 of 6], by SSG Tristan Moore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Balikatan 24: Physical Training at the Port of Basco with Maj. Gen. Jered Helwig
    Balikatan 24: Physical Training at the Port of Basco with Maj. Gen. Jered Helwig
    Balikatan 24: Physical Training at the Port of Basco with Maj. Gen. Jered Helwig
    Balikatan 24: Physical Training at the Port of Basco with Maj. Gen. Jered Helwig
    Balikatan 24: Physical Training at the Port of Basco with Maj. Gen. Jered Helwig
    Balikatan 24: Physical Training at the Port of Basco with Maj. Gen. Jered Helwig

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Physical training

    Port visit

    TAGS

    AFP
    Balikatan
    FriendsPartnersAllies
    U.S. Army
    Balikatan 24
    BK 24

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT