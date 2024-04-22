Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Balikatan 24 Combined Arms Rehearsal [Image 5 of 5]

    Balikatan 24 Combined Arms Rehearsal

    FORT MAGSAYSAY, UNITED STATES

    04.25.2024

    Photo by Spc. Wyatt Moore 

    25th Infantry Division   

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division and U.S. Marines assigned to the 3rd Littoral Combat Team, 3rd Marine Littoral Regiment, 3rd Marine Division, conduct a combined arms rehearsal during Exercise Balikatan 24 at Fort Magsaysay, Philippines, April 25, 2024. BK 24 is an annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the U.S. military designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability, capabilities, trust, and cooperation built over decades of shared experiences. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Wyatt Moore)

    Date Taken: 04.25.2024
    Date Posted: 04.28.2024 02:22
    Photo ID: 8367555
    VIRIN: 240425-A-AJ619-1005
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 19.41 MB
    Location: FORT MAGSAYSAY, US
    This work, Balikatan 24 Combined Arms Rehearsal [Image 5 of 5], by SPC Wyatt Moore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Philippines
    US Army
    AFP
    Balikatan
    FriendsPartnersAllies
    Balikatan 24
    BK 24

