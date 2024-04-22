Balikatan 24 Combined Arms Rehearsal

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division and U.S. Marines assigned to the 3rd Littoral Combat Team, 3rd Marine Littoral Regiment, 3rd Marine Division, conduct a combined arms rehearsal during Exercise Balikatan 24 at Fort Magsaysay, Philippines, April 25, 2024. BK 24 is an annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the U.S. military designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability, capabilities, trust, and cooperation built over decades of shared experiences. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Wyatt Moore)

