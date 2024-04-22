Aviation Structural Mechanic 2nd Class Matthew Sampeers, from Rosemount, Minnesota, assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 5’s maintenance department, removes a part from a bag during repairs in the hangar deck on Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73) in the Atlantic Ocean, April 27, 2024. George Washington is deployed as part of Southern Seas 2024 which seeks to enhance capability, improve interoperability, and strengthen maritime partnerships with countries throughout the U.S. Southern Command area of responsibility through joint, multinational and interagency exchanges and cooperation. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class August Clawson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.27.2024 Date Posted: 04.27.2024 22:50 Photo ID: 8367466 VIRIN: 240427-N-VX022-1002 Resolution: 7448x4529 Size: 14.13 MB Location: US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, George Washington Conducts Hangar Deck Operations [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 August Clawson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.