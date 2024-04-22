Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    George Washington Conducts Hangar Deck Operations [Image 1 of 4]

    George Washington Conducts Hangar Deck Operations

    UNITED STATES

    04.27.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class August Clawson 

    USS GEORGE WASHINGTON (CVN 73)

    Aviation Structural Mechanic 2nd Class Matthew Sampeers, from Rosemount, Minnesota, assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 5’s maintenance department, removes a part from a bag during repairs in the hangar deck on Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73) in the Atlantic Ocean, April 27, 2024. George Washington is deployed as part of Southern Seas 2024 which seeks to enhance capability, improve interoperability, and strengthen maritime partnerships with countries throughout the U.S. Southern Command area of responsibility through joint, multinational and interagency exchanges and cooperation. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class August Clawson)

    This work, George Washington Conducts Hangar Deck Operations [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 August Clawson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CVN 73
    MH-60S
    Maintenance
    HSC-5
    USSGW
    Southern Seas 24

