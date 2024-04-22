Coast Guard medevacs 67-year-old woman 160 miles off Southwest Pass, La.

A Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrewman carries a Stokes litter back to the aircraft at University Medical Center in New Orleans, Louisiana, April 27, 2024. The helicopter crew was sent to medevac a patient suffering from possible kidney failure. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans)

