Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Coast Guard medevacs 67-year-old woman 160 miles off Southwest Pass, La. [Image 2 of 3]

    Coast Guard medevacs 67-year-old woman 160 miles off Southwest Pass, La.

    NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES

    04.27.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8       

    A Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter flies towards the Carnival Dream, approximately 160 miles offshore from Southwest Pass, Louisiana, April 27, 2024. The helicopter crew was sent to medevac a patient suffering from possible kidney failure. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.27.2024
    Date Posted: 04.27.2024 21:17
    Photo ID: 8367463
    VIRIN: 240427-G-G0108-1003
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 6.34 MB
    Location: NEW ORLEANS, LA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    GALLERY

    Coast Guard medevacs 67-year-old woman 160 miles off Southwest Pass, La.
    Coast Guard medevacs 67-year-old woman 160 miles off Southwest Pass, La.
    Coast Guard medevacs 67-year-old woman 160 miles off Southwest Pass, La.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Medevac
    New Orleans
    Jayhawk
    Southwest Pass
    Carnival Dream

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT