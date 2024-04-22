Coast Guard medevacs 67-year-old woman 160 miles off Southwest Pass, La. [Image 2 of 3]
NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES
04.27.2024
Courtesy Photo
A Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter flies towards the Carnival Dream, approximately 160 miles offshore from Southwest Pass, Louisiana, April 27, 2024. The helicopter crew was sent to medevac a patient suffering from possible kidney failure. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans)
|Date Taken:
|04.27.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.27.2024 21:17
|Photo ID:
|8367463
|VIRIN:
|240427-G-G0108-1003
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|6.34 MB
|Location:
|NEW ORLEANS, LA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
PUBLIC DOMAIN
GALLERY
MORE LIKE THIS
CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS
TAGS
Flag
Asset
Coast Guard medevacs 67-year-old woman 160 miles off Southwest Pass, La.
LEAVE A COMMENT