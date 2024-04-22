Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Spc. Taipe Receives Coin From Col. McGonegal [Image 4 of 8]

    Spc. Taipe Receives Coin From Col. McGonegal

    FORT CARSON, CO, UNITED STATES

    04.26.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Thomas Lamb 

    29th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Col. Tanya McGonegal, the Joint Task Force - Civil Support Commander, presents the JTF-CS coin to Spc. Mathias Taipe, an intelligence analyst with 555th Engineer Brigade, at Vibrant Response 24 on Fort Carson, Colorado, April 27, 2024. Vibrant Response is an annual U.S. Northern Command directed command post exercise. As U.S. Northern Command's Joint Force Land Component Command, U.S. Army North is Vibrant Response 24's executive agent responsible for ensuring the training focuses on a simulated Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear (CBRN) disaster scenario designed to validate U.S. Northern Command's CBRN Response Enterprise's ability to exercise short-notice and no-notice deployment of military forces at the request of civil authorities to save lives, alleviate human suffering, and mitigate property damage following a catastrophic CBRN event. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Tom Lamb)

    IMAGE INFO

