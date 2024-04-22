U.S. Army Col. Tanya McGonegal, the Joint Task Force - Civil Support Commander, presents the JTF-CS coin to Spc. Flores, a cargo specialist with 21st Inland Cargo Transfer Company, at Vibrant Response 24 on Fort Carson, Colorado, April 27, 2024. Vibrant Response is an annual U.S. Northern Command directed command post exercise. As U.S. Northern Command's Joint Force Land Component Command, U.S. Army North is Vibrant Response 24's executive agent responsible for ensuring the training focuses on a simulated Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear (CBRN) disaster scenario designed to validate U.S. Northern Command's CBRN Response Enterprise's ability to exercise short-notice and no-notice deployment of military forces at the request of civil authorities to save lives, alleviate human suffering, and mitigate property damage following a catastrophic CBRN event. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Tom Lamb)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.26.2024 Date Posted: 04.27.2024 18:48 Photo ID: 8367414 VIRIN: 240427-Z-HT783-3028 Resolution: 7008x4672 Size: 33.77 MB Location: FORT CARSON, CO, US Web Views: 8 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Spc. Flores Receives Coin From Col. McGonegal [Image 8 of 8], by SGT Thomas Lamb, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.