    NMCB 11 assembles medium girder bridge in support of Immediate Response 2024 [Image 8 of 8]

    NMCB 11 assembles medium girder bridge in support of Immediate Response 2024

    BJERKVIK, 18, NORWAY

    04.26.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class James Hong 

    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 11

    BJERKVIK, Norway (April 26, 2024) - U.S. Navy Seabees assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 11, disassemble a medium girder bridge laid down in support of Immediate Response 2024 in Bjerkvik, Nordland County, Norway, April 26, 2024. DEFENDER is the Dynamic Employment of Forces to Europe for NATO Deterrence and Enhanced Readiness, and is a U.S. European Command scheduled, U.S. Army Europe and Africa conducted exercise that consists of Saber Strike, Immediate Response, and Swift Response. DEFENDER 24 is linked to NATO’s Steadfast Defender exercise, and DoD’s Large Scale Global Exercise, taking place from 28 March to 31 May. DEFENDER 24 is the largest U.S. Army exercise in Europe and includes more than 17,000 U.S. and 23,000 multinational service members from more than 20 Allied and partner nations, including Croatia, Czechia, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Georgia, Hungary, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Moldova, Netherlands, North Macedonia, Norway, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Spain, Sweden, and the United Kingdom. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class James S. Hong)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.26.2024
    Date Posted: 04.27.2024 16:17
    Photo ID: 8367352
    VIRIN: 240426-N-VF045-1141
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 1.75 MB
    Location: BJERKVIK, 18, NO
    Web Views: 10
    Downloads: 1

    TAGS

    seabees
    bridge
    NMCB 11
    mgb
    DefenderEurope
    ImmediateResponse

