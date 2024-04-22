BJERKVIK, Norway (April 26, 2024) - U.S. Navy Construction Builder 3rd Class Emery Maass, left, and Builder Constructionman Laqdrick Bouldin, both assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 11, disassemble a medium girder bridge laid down in support of Immediate Response 2024 in Bjerkvik, Nordland County, Norway, April 26, 2024. DEFENDER is the Dynamic Employment of Forces to Europe for NATO Deterrence and Enhanced Readiness, and is a U.S. European Command scheduled, U.S. Army Europe and Africa conducted exercise that consists of Saber Strike, Immediate Response, and Swift Response. DEFENDER 24 is linked to NATO’s Steadfast Defender exercise, and DoD’s Large Scale Global Exercise, taking place from 28 March to 31 May. DEFENDER 24 is the largest U.S. Army exercise in Europe and includes more than 17,000 U.S. and 23,000 multinational service members from more than 20 Allied and partner nations, including Croatia, Czechia, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Georgia, Hungary, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Moldova, Netherlands, North Macedonia, Norway, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Spain, Sweden, and the United Kingdom. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class James S. Hong)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.26.2024 Date Posted: 04.27.2024 16:17 Photo ID: 8367351 VIRIN: 240426-N-VF045-1126 Resolution: 7703x5135 Size: 1.9 MB Location: BJERKVIK, 18, NO Web Views: 3 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NMCB 11 assembles medium girder bridge in support of Immediate Response 2024 [Image 8 of 8], by PO2 James Hong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.