240418-N-SW048-1213 ATLANTIC OCEAN (April 18, 2024) Lt. Johnathon Waters, a native of Frankfurt, Germany, measures the heart rate of a patient during a simulated medical emergency aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), April 18, 2024. Truman is the flagship of the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group and is currently underway as part of the basic phase. (Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Logan McGuire)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.18.2024 Date Posted: 04.27.2024 09:12 Photo ID: 8367151 VIRIN: 240418-N-SW048-1213 Resolution: 3712x5568 Size: 701.43 KB Location: NORFOLK, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Truman Basic Phase [Image 6 of 6], by PO3 Logan Mcguire, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.