Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Truman Basic Phase [Image 6 of 6]

    Truman Basic Phase

    NORFOLK, UNITED STATES

    04.18.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Logan Mcguire 

    USS Harry S Truman

    240418-N-SW048-1213 ATLANTIC OCEAN (April 18, 2024) Lt. Johnathon Waters, a native of Frankfurt, Germany, measures the heart rate of a patient during a simulated medical emergency aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), April 18, 2024. Truman is the flagship of the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group and is currently underway as part of the basic phase. (Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Logan McGuire)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.18.2024
    Date Posted: 04.27.2024 09:12
    Photo ID: 8367151
    VIRIN: 240418-N-SW048-1213
    Resolution: 3712x5568
    Size: 701.43 KB
    Location: NORFOLK, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Truman Basic Phase [Image 6 of 6], by PO3 Logan Mcguire, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Truman Basic Phase
    Truman Basic Phase
    Truman Basic Phase
    Truman Basic Phase
    Truman Basic Phase
    Truman Basic Phase

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75)
    Aircraft Carrier
    USN

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT