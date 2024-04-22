Truman Basic Phase

240418-N-SW048-1200 ATLANTIC OCEAN (April 18, 2024) Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Marcelina, Nevarez, a native of Bakersfield, California, draws blood from the arm of Hospital Corpsman Isaiah Vargas, a native of Montebello, California, during a simulated medical emergency aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) April 18, 2024. Truman is the flagship of the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group and is currently underway as part of the basic phase. (Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Logan McGuire)
